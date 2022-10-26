iHeartRadio
Total Quebec COVID-19 deaths approaching 17,000 mark


image.jpg

Quebec logged an additional 24 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total deaths to 16,998 since the pandemic began.

One of those deaths was recorded in the last 24 hours, while 19 were recorded between two and seven days ago, and four were recorded over a week ago.

There are 1,942 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Quebec, a decrease of 24 from the previous day, with 127 entries and 151 discharges. Of those, 612 were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus, while others tested positive at the hospital.

Meanwhile, 52 people with COVID-19 are in the ICU, an increase of two, with seven admissions and five discharges. Of those, 25 were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus.

NEW CASES

The province recorded an additional 1,013 positive COVID-19 PCR tests on Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed infections to 1,223,930 since the pandemic began.

In addition, 182 positive rapid tests were self-declared through Quebec's online portal. A total of 255,120 positive rapid tests have been reported to date.

Quebec health officials are currently monitoring 391 coronavirus outbreaks.

VACCINATIONS

An additional 24,730 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Quebecers. So far, 21,758,692 shots have been given across the province.

61 per cent of eligible Quebecers are considered to have completed their base vaccinations. For people under 18, this means they've received at least two doses, or one dose plus a COVID-19 infection. For adults, this means they've received at least three doses, or two doses plus an infection.

Seventeen per cent of adults have received the vaccine since Aug. 15.

Meanwhile, 24 per cent have gotten the shot in the last five months. This rate is highest among Quebecers over 80 (56 per cent) and lowest among Quebecers under 40 (seven per cent).

#COVID19 - En date du 25 octobre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B pic.twitter.com/zEFmWPlI8p

— Santé Québec (@sante_qc) October 26, 2022
