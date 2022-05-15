iHeartRadio
Tough luck for eclipse watchers as gray skies loom over Montreal

image.jpg

Montrealers looking forward to Sunday night's lunar eclipse may be disappointed, as skies are expected to be mainly cloudy overnight.

The celestial dance between the Sun, Earth & Moon continues.

Tonight, the trio will align into a total lunar eclipse. The Sun, Earth & Moon align, the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow and turns red.

NASA's live broadcast of the show begins at 11 pm ET ⬇️ https://t.co/frHUZTwE4F pic.twitter.com/NCxxlDpCx4

— NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) May 15, 2022

But all hope is not lost: unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses can last a couple of hours.

The eclipse will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m., hitting its peak at 12:11 a.m. and finishing at 2:50 a.m.

If they're patient, spectators may catch a glimpse or two of the red moon between the shifting clouds.

RISK OF THUNDERSTORMS

According to Environment Canada, Montreal could see thunderstorms and moderate rain Sunday evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several regions of Quebec, including Gatineau, the lower Laurentians and Mont-Tremblant. 

Convective outlook for tonight and Monday.
Any report of damage can be sent to Environment and Climate Change Canada by emailing QCstorm@canada.ca or tweeting using #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/nITccD2WdC

— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) May 15, 2022
