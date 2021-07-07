iHeartRadio
Toye, Quioto score to help Montreal beat NYCFC 2-1

New York City FC midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) kicks the ball next to CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis (41) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Romell Quioto and Mason Toye scored to help Montreal beat New York City FC 2-1 on Wednesday night at Exploria Stadium.

Montreal (5-3-4) is unbeaten, with three wins, in its last five games.

Quioto ran onto a through ball played by Djordje Mihailovic and beat goalkeeper Luis Barraza, who came off his line, for an empty-net goal to give Montreal a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute.

Keaton Parks scored his second goal in two games in the 29th minute for New York City, and Mason Toye tied it from the penalty spot in the 43rd.

NYCFC (5-4-2) went into the game with just one loss in 11 all-time matches against Montreal and had its nine-game unbeaten streak -- dating to Aug. 1, 2015 -- in the series snapped.

