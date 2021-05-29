Toye's late goal carries Montreal past Fire 1-0

Mason Toye's header off a center that found the far left corner of the net was enough to carry CF Montreal past the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Saturday.

After missing seven games due to injury, Toye entered the contest for Montreal (3-3-2) in the second half and proceeded to record his third goal in the three games he's played this season.

Toye went untouched between Chicago's two center backs and placed a pass from Zorhan Bassong past diving keeper Bobby Shuttleworth towards the far post at the 87th minute.

"I practise, I work hard and I believe that every time I play I'm going to score," Toye said. "I knew I was going to get some playing time at some point, so I kept my focus and made sure that when I went on the pitch, I was going to give it my all.

"We didn't win a game in a while so for us to end with a win is massive. We know we can keep that going. We needed to find a way to win a game and that's what we did today."

CF Montreal coach Wilfried Nancy wasn't surprise to see Toye come up big for his club.

"For Mason, his advantage is that he does a lot of individual work in front of the net in training," Nancy said. "I'm not surprised at all . . . he is good and feels good in this team so it's good for us.

"The fact that we work well, that the players believe in the project, doesn't surprise me with these results. I wish we would have been rewarded a little bit more though. Again, the first part of the season is interesting, knowing we could have done better."

After six minutes of added time, the Fire (1-5-1) thought they'd tied it when Wyatt Omsberg headed it in before the goal was overturned due to offside after a video review.