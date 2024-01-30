Toyota Canada recall: 7,300 vehicles affected

Alexandra Mae Jones

CTVNews.ca writer

Toyota is telling the owners of around 7,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their air bag inflators may explode.

The notice covers certain 2003-2004 models, including approximately 5,000 Toyota Corollas, 1,600 Toyota Corolla Matrixes and 700 RAV4s that were sold in Canada, a Toyota Canada spokesperson said Tuesday.

While the recall itself isn’t new, spokesperson Philippe Crowe said the company is hoping to reach customers who may still be driving their car around with the problem still not resolved.

“The ‘stop driving’ notice is being sent to owners of vehicles who have not, after many communications attempt, had the recall procedure done on their vehicle,” Crowe said in an email.

The affected vehicles are equipped with Takata airbag inflators, which use a propellant that “may degrade over time” or “after experiencing long-term exposure to fluctuating high temperatures and environmental moisture,” Toyota Canada states on its website.

No Canadian deaths have been recorded in connection with this recall, possibly due to Canada’s lower absolute humidity.

At least 29 people have been killed in the U.S. by Takata inflators since May 2009, and at least 30 people have died worldwide due to injuries caused by the airbags.

A warning was issued Monday for the owners of around 61,000(opens in a new tab) Toyota and General Motors vehicles in the U.S., the latest in a series of notices connected to Takata airbags that stretch back a decade. A series of recalls began in 2014, when the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ordered the company to initiate a nationwide airbag recall. Takata has since gone into bankruptcy.

General Motors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Am I affected by the recall?

Customers who believe they’re affected by the recall can check by going to Toyota Canada’s website (opens in a new tab)and entering their vehicle identification number.

If your vehicle is impacted, contact a Toyota dealership to rectify the issue, which may include replacing the airbag inflator or the airbag assembly, free of charge.

With files from The Associated Press