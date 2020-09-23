Trafalgar School for Girls finds new home and partnership with McGill University

The Trafalgar School for Girls has found its new home.

A year after announcing it's sold its building in downtown Montreal, the all-girls private high school will be moving several blocks over to McGill University.

It has purchased Purvis Hall and adjacent property at Peel and Pine for an undisclosed amount.

The deal includes a partnership with the university called the CoLab to develop closer ties with its education faculty, to set up more intensive internships for student teachers and to create more modern curricula that could be used in all schools. McGill University said in a statement that this type of "laboratory school" model is being used at institutions in the U.S. and Europe such as Oxford, Columbia and UCLA.

"There's always beeen interning for teachers and they'll continue to do so but this is a much more intensive and immersive experience for them being right next door to the school, so it's kind of like having a teaching hospital and having them engage (particularly) in that," said the head of Trafalgar Katherine Nikidis in an interview with CJAD 800.

"What we want to do is establish a model that really works. One, it works for Trafalgar and we're going to be able to produce cutting-edge practices and research and really develop the field of education but the point is to be able to develop a model that is scaleable so we can share it with other schools."

A fundraising campaign is in the works that includes a $10M endowment fund at McGill which will support the program.

If all goes well, the move should be done in time for the 2022-2023 school year.

The school has been located at its present site at Simpson and Dr. Penfield for the past 133 years. That site was bought by developer Canderel.