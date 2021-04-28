Traffic: Highway 20 at the Dorval roundabout near Montreal airport reopening after lengthy closure

At long last, the stretch of Highway 20 on Montreal's West Island over the Dorval traffic circle is reopening starting today after a lengthy closure.

The Quebec Ministery of Transport said in a statement that all three lanes heading west on Highway 20 are now open, and the eastbound lanes will open tomorrow at 5 a.m.

MODIF [28 avr. 2021 à 5 h 18] Fermeture de 3 voies sur 3 #A20 à la hauteur #A520, direction EST, Dorval. Travaux. https://t.co/DzyetXlofs

Starting Monday at 5 a.m., two of three lanes in the Dorval roundabout near the Montreal Pierre-Elliott Trudeau International Airport will reopen.

The MTQ notes that the clearance under the overpasses will be reduced to 4.1 metres, and that the existing crosswalk under the west bridge will also reopen.

However, Highway 520 westbound at Exit 1-E will remain closed until the end of May as work on the Dorval Interchange redevelopment project continues.

Partial night closures on Highway 20 will continue over the next weeks to complete work, the MTQ said.