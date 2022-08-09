iHeartRadio
Traffic stop leads Quebec provincial police to 27 kg of cocaine, $175,000

A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. -- FILE PHOTO (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says it confiscated more than 27 kilograms of cocaine and $175,000 from inside a vehicle in Vaudreuil-Dorion, an off-island suburb of Montreal.

The incident occurred at 3:30 a.m. Monday on Harwood Blvd. when police pulled over a driver to verify his licence.

The SQ says its officers noticed the driver's permit had not been paid and proceeded to tow the vehicle.

They then found a large amount of cocaine and money while searching the vehicle.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was arrested onsite and is expected to face drug trafficking charges, among others.

"The Sûreté du Québec is already conducting an investigation into this matter," said Catherine Bernard, an SQ spokesperson.

The force is inviting anyone with information to anonymously call the Criminal Information Centre at 1 800-659-4264.

