Tragic weekend for snowmobilers as crashes leave at least one dead, several injured

One snowmobiler is dead, another severely injured and a third has possibly drowned in separate incidents as the weekend got off to a tragic start on the province's trails.

On Saturday morning, a snowmobiler in his 60s died when he was ejected from the vehicle. Police said it's likely he was unable to negotiate a curve in the trail he was traveling on, which is located in the Eastern Township's municipality of Val-Joli. The man's snowmobile allegedly struck a tree after he lost control.

Quebec provincial police said they received a call reporting the crash at 10:30 a.m. A spokesperson said a group of snowmobilers was following each other and upon stopping, realized one of their group was missing. They turned around and find their companion near his snowmobile.

Police said the victim was wearing a helmet. Resuscitation maneuvers were attempted but the man was declared dead in hospital.

In the Outaouais region, searches were held throughout Saturday near Chapeau for a 30-year-old man whose disappearance was reported at around 1 a.m. The missing man was last seen by a relative at 8 p.m. around Friday evening.

The search was conducted jointly between Quebec provincial police and firefighters.

Snowmobile trackers were observed near the Otaouais River. A police spokesperson said they led to the flowing water and there was reason to believe the missing man may have disappeared underwater.

Police divers will return to the scene on Sunday morning.

A young man in his 20s is fighting for his life after being involved in a snowmobile accident in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec.

Emergency services were notified Friday evening, around 10 p.m., of a snowmobile accident on a trail in L'Ascension-de-Notre-Seigneur, a municipality of around 2,000 inhabitants.

The young man was following two friends on a snowmobile on trail 328, near Church Rd., when they lost sight of him. It was while turning back that they noticed that their friend had hit a pole with his snowmobile.

The victim was transported to a hospital where his condition was still considered critical on Saturday morning.

An investigation by the Surete du Quebec is underway, and an SQ officer specializing in collision investigation was dispatched to the scene.

Emergency services were called to trail 74 near La Tuque at around 3:45 after a snowmobiler lost control going into a curve and was ejected from the vehicle. A witness told police they snowmobiler's injuries could be serious.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021.