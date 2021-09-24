Transcontinental CEO Francois Olivier to retire, Peter Brues named successor

Transcontinental Inc. says chief executive Francois Olivier will retire in December after 28 years with the company, including 13 years as CEO.

The printing and packaging company says Peter Brues, a member of its board of directors since 2018 and chair of the audit committee, will succeed him.

Olivier helped Transcontinental grow its printing business and diversify into flexible packaging.

He also refocused TC Media to become the largest publisher of French-language educational resources in Canada.

Transcontinental says Brues has extensive experience in managing international manufacturing operations, as well as in mergers and acquisitions.

Brues will officially assume the role of CEO on Dec.10.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2021.