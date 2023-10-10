Transport Canada invests $150M to build new container terminal in Contrecoeur, Que.

The federal government has announced an investment of up to $150 million toward a container terminal in Contrecoeur, Que., which is about 70 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Transport Canada says the multimillion-dollar investment would help increase the container capacity at the Port of Montreal and meet the growing need for cargo transportation.

Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the expansion is important in preventing product shortages such as those seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding comes from a government fund earmarked toward supply chain improvements and will help build infrastructure for the port expansion including a 675-metre-long dock, a rail network connecting to the existing network and a container handling yard.

Transport Canada says the upgrade will strengthen global trade link while providing Canadian companies with the port infrastructure to remain competitive.

It adds the new terminal will increase the annual value of trade , generating up to $140 million per year across the country while increasing capacity at the Port of Montreal by 55 per cent.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 10, 2023.