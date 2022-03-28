iHeartRadio
Transport Canada lays 12 more fines against passengers on Sunwing flight to Mexico

Transport Canada has laid an additional 12 fines against passengers of the Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December.

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a tweet on Monday that seven passengers were fined for "non-compliance with vaccination rules" and five were fined for not wearing a mask.

Minister Alghabra said a total of 24 fines have been issued since the transportation authority launched its investigation in early January and that there will be "more to come."

Passengers on the Dec. 30 flight who were headed to Mexico for a New Year's Eve celebration filmed themselves not wearing masks on the flight, partying in the aisle of the plane, and openly drinking alcohol while not seated on the chartered flight. At least one passenger was vaping on board.

The passengers, some of whom were social media influencers and Quebec celebrities, posted the videos of themselves partying on Instagram and other platforms.

The flight made international headlines after those videos went viral online.

