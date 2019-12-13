Transports Quebec updates weekend road closures; Highway 20 will be open

Transports Quebec has updated its closures for the weekend of Dec. 13.

Highway 20 East, previously scheduled to be closed at the entrance to the Turcot interchange will now be open, the agency noted on Friday in an updated closures list.

Other closures will still go ahead as planned:

Starting Friday at midnight and ending Monday at 5 a.m., only two southbound lanes will be available on Decarie (Highway 15) between Sherbrooke St. and the Turcot interchange.

Over the same timeframe, exit 62 (towards De La Verendrye Blvd. and de l’Eglise Ave.) on Highway 15 North will be closed.

De La Verendrye Blvd. will also be closed in both directions between Galt and Saint-Patrick Streets.

Starting Friday at 10 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m., two of three lanes on Highway 15 South will be closed between Atwater Ave. and Nuns’ Island.