Travellers' anxiety piqued after recommendations to cancel non-essential travel

At the Uniglobe Travel Agency in Dorval, in Montreal's West Island, the phone was ringing off the hook -- for all the wrong reasons -- as agent Christine Latremoille fielded calls from clients postponing or cancelling their travel plans.

A new advisory from the federal government is encouraging people to cancel non-essential travel, forcing thousands to postpone or cancel trips during the holidays.

With a rapidly changing COVID-19 situation, Latremoille says she's not sure what to tell her clients.

"The rules are not clear," she said. "They're fuzzy. There's a general feeling of what is really happening and why and people are less interested in getting sick versus what they spent what they might need to spend if they get stuck somewhere."

On Wednesday, Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos suggested Canadians cancel non-essential travel, but he didn't ban it altogether.

"Travelling Canadians could get the virus or get stranded abroad," he noted.

Duclos's vagueness is a major source of anxiety for travellers, who say they are not sure what lies ahead but are worried about making urgent and sometimes costly decisions.

“It's been a stressful few weeks because I didn't know if it would be cancelled or not if it's a good idea for me to go but, in the end, I decided I really wanted to see my family,” said a young German-Canadian about to board a plane to Berlin.

Travel agents are warning travellers to make sure they have full insurance when booking their trips because, this time, airlines are under no obligation to refund flights that are not cancelled.

“The flights are not being cancelled, (and) the tour operators are still operating," she said. "It's a different set of circumstances, so now the rules are at the time of booking, was there a promotion, a cancellation, so if you had those things you're in luck.”

With the situation evolving on a daily basis, the basic rule for travellers this season is buyer beware.