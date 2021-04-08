Travelling from red to yellow zone in Quebec? It could cost you up to $6,000 in fines

Quebecers living in red or orange zones could be fined if they move to a yellow or green zone, with some exceptions.

The Ministry of Public Security said the fine would be between $1,000 and $6,000 and that random checks will be conducted by police in yellow and green zones.

The ban went into effect Thursday and is intended to limit the spread of COVID-19 in areas where the situation is currently under control.

However, there are several exceptions. For example, people with second homes in these areas will be allowed to visit, but only for maintenance purposes.

People carrying goods into these territories, whose travel is necessary for humanitarian purposes, or who are going there to obtain or provide care or services required by their medical condition, are also not covered by the ban.

People who need to go to these areas for work or study, or to comply with a court order or to exercise their custodial rights, will also be able to access these areas, as will those who transport goods in transit through Quebec.

In addition, a person returning to their principal residence in a yellow or green zone from an orange or red zone will be required to isolate themselves for 14 days. An exception to this rule is made for people who have travelled to work or to comply with a court order, to allow for the exercise of custodial rights, to obtain or provide health care and services or for humanitarian purposes.

Nunavik and Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James are the regions in the green zone, while Côte-Nord, Nord-du-Québec and Gaspesie-Iles-de-la-Madeleine are in the yellow zone.

