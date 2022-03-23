iHeartRadio
Treatment day for Canadiens forwards Nick Suzuki and Jonathan Drouin

image.jpg

Habs forwards Jonathan Drouin and Nick Suzuki did not participate in the Montreal Canadiens' practice Wednesday morning at the Bell Sports Complex.

Instead, they underwent a day of treatment.

Both were in uniform Monday when the Habs lost 3-2 in overtime to the Boston Bruins.

The Habs will return to action on Thursday when the Florida Panthers visit the Bell Centre.

It will be the first Habs game against the Panthers since Montreal sent defenceman Ben Chiarot to the Panthers for forward Tyler Smilanic and picks.

Forward Brendan Gallagher, who missed the last two games with the Habs, is back in the lineup but has not returned to practice.

He was sidelined with a non-COVID-19 virus, but also suffered what appeared to be a back injury last Thursday against the Dallas Stars.

Goaltender Carey Price remained at home Wednesday with a non-COVID-19 related illness.

After being acquired Monday at the trade deadline in trades involving Artturi Lehkonen and Brett Kulak, defencemen Justin Barron and William Lagesson participated in their first practice with the Habs.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 23, 2022.

