Tree trimmer dies in workplace accident after becoming trapped in Saint-Sophie, Que.


A work accident claimed the life of a tree trimmer on Sunday afternoon in Sainte-Sophie, in the Laurentians.

A work accident claimed the life of a tree trimmer on Sunday afternoon in Sainte-Sophie, in the Laurentians.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), at around 3:30 p.m., emergency services were called to Montée Masson to find a man in cardiorespiratory arrest following a work accident.

"The man was a tree trimmer who had become trapped under a tree while doing some work," said SQ spokesperson Sergeant Eric Cadoette.

The 34-year-old man was pronounced dead in hospital.

For the moment, the causes and circumstances surrounding this event have not yet been established.

The Coroner's Office and the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) are conducting an investigation to understand what led to the tragedy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 17, 2023. 

