Tri-national project recruits 'citizen scientists' to track declining monarch butterfly population

If you live in Canada, chances are you’ve seen a monarch butterfly before — with its vivid-orange wings, delicate black markings and bright white spots, it’s pretty difficult to miss.

The creature is a fixture of North American wilderness, feeding and breeding on milkweed plants across the continent.

Each year, in preparation for winter, the monarch migrates from Canada and the northern U.S. to the temperate climates of Mexico and California — just like many birds do. The monarch is the only known butterfly to make this kind of migration.

But with every year, fewer and fewer monarchs are returning north in the spring, as their journey home has grown increasingly treacherous.

One Montreal initiative, called Mission Monarch, is tracking this decline very closely — and "citizen scientists" are helping out.

"Mission Monarch is an international project that was launched by the [Montreal] Insectarium in collaboration with the federal government, and its goal is to identify monarch breeding hotspots," said Maxime Larrivée, director of the Montreal Insectarium and founder of the mission.

In a joint effort with conservation organizations in Mexico and the U.S., the mission aims to document the migration of monarchs and better understand the harsh realities that threaten their survival.

"Our contribution in Canada is to make sure that monarchs, when they leave Canada, [that] they leave in the best shape possible, and in [the] biggest numbers possible for their migration back to Mexico," says Larrivée.

Since 2016, Mission Monarch has participated in the annual International Monarch Monitoring Blitz, when everyday nature enthusiasts across North America band together to track the monarch’s breeding habitats.

This year's Blitz is currently underway, starting on July 23 and ending on Aug. 1.

Larrivée said that by recruiting citizens in the project, conservation experts can gain a widespread pool of data.

"Researchers are working on identifying [...] what we call breeding hotspots, from the data collected by Mission Monarch and other other citizen projects, so that we can target and be efficient in our optimization of these conservation areas.”

Anyone can participate in the Blitz, regardless of experience.

"It’s a great activity to do with friends, family and especially, I think, for kids," said Larrivée. "It gives them this introduction to the scientific method, but also this connection to nature."

Participants are encouraged to venture out into the wilderness and spot monarchs in each of their life stages. Right now, in late July, a second generation of monarchs is forming; if you look closely enough, you might find eggs, pupae, caterpillars and butterflies all at the same time.

HOW IT WORKS

To participate in the Blitz, follow four simple steps:

Locate and identify some milkweed. This plant is vital to the survival of the monarch, as it is the only source of nutrition for its caterpillars. The Mission Monarch website outlines the different species of milkweed in Canada and where to find them. Identify the monarchs, in a variety of life stages. Check the milkweed leaves for eggs, caterpillars and chrysalises (or pupae). The caterpillars are identified by their vivid yellow, black and white stripes, and the chrysalises are green and bean-shaped. Write your observations. Participants can download a Monarch Mission field observation form, which prompts them to identify the number of milkweed observed, as well as the number of caterpillars, eggs, pupae and adults found. Send your data to Mission Monarch by signing up online.

A POPULATION IN DECLINE

Experts estimate that the monarch butterfly population has declined by more than 80 per cent since the 1990s.

Between 2017 and 2018 alone, the population dropped by 15 per cent, according to data from Mission Monarch.

Larrivée said dramatic weather events and habitat loss have made surviving migration a challenge.