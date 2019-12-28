Trio of games to make a statement for Habs to cap 2019

Sitting third in the Atlantic Division standings with three teams nipping at their heels, the trio of road games in the sunny states to the south could put the Montreal Canadiens in a sweet spot as 2019 ends.

The Florida Panthers are a point back (41) of the Habs with a game in hand (tied with Buffalo), and the Habs travel to sunny Sunrise tomorrow after playing tonight in Tampa Bay against the Lightning, who are two points back with two games in hand. Montreal hasn't won in Tampa in four straight.

The Habs round out the sunbelt trip in Carolina against the Hurricanes, a team with 46 points and fighting it out in the ultra-competitive Metropolitan Division.

All games are true four-pointers for Montreal.

Parade of Vezina winners between the pipes

Carey Price (2015), Tampa's Andrei Vasilevskiy (2019), and Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky (2013 and 2017) have all won Vezina trophies, but none of the three has been great this year. Price's 2.86 goals against average is 29th in the league, while Vasilevskiy's 2.81 is 25th and Bobrovsky's 3.20 is way down on the list. None of them has a top-20 save percentage, and it remains to be seen if Habs coach Claude Julien will give Charlie Lindgren the nod between the pipes against the Panthers.

Stay hot in the sun

The Habs are coming off a solid western road trip where Montreal won three of four games to push the team to third in the division. The top bleu-blanc-rouge line of Brendan Gallagher, Phil Danault and team points leader Tomas Tatar (15 goals, 17 assists) will need to remain consistent, as will Max Domi, who has regained his scoring touch sniping three goals and adding three assists in the past three games.

Shake rust off

A three-day lay off is always nice after a gruelling road trip through three time zones, and the Habs will get a welcome addition back as Jesperi Kotkaniemi suits up for the first time since he was concussed Dec. 5. The good news, however, is tainted by the loss of Joel Armia, who injured his hand against Winnipeg, and will miss a week joining Jonathan Druin (hand), Paul Byron (knee) and Matthew Peca (knee) in the rehab bay.

Watch the snipers

Montreal's defence will be up against a collection of some of the deadliest forwards in the league over the three games. Reigning Hart and Art Ross trophy winner Nikita Kucherov (13 goals, 27 assists) will be on the ice for the Lighting tonight along with stars Steven Stamkos (13,19) and Victor Hedman (9, 23), while tomorrow in Florida, Jonathan Huberdeau (14, 34) and Aleksander Barkov (11, 29) will look to dazzle their home fans (and healthy contingent of Quebecer snowbirds). Tuesday, Montreal will have to deal with Teuvo Teravainen (7, 31), Andrei Svechnikov (16, 21), and the one that got away: Sebastian Aho, who is tied for fifth in the league (with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Nathan MacKinnon) with 22 goals. Ouch!

