Trois-Rives snowmobiler in critical condition
A snowmobiler was seriously injured after a collision late Thursday afternoon in Trois-Rives, Mauricie.
In a wooded area on trail 360, the snowmobiler veered off the path for an unknown reason and hit a tree, according to Quebec provincial police (SQ).
The man, who was alone on his snowmobile, suffered serious and life-threatening injuries, explained a spokeswoman for the SQ, Béatrice Dorsainville.
The driver was sent to hospital and an investigator will analyze the scene.
— This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on March 17, 2022.