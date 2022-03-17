iHeartRadio
Trois-Rives snowmobiler in critical condition

A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A snowmobiler was seriously injured after a collision late Thursday afternoon in Trois-Rives, Mauricie.

In a wooded area on trail 360, the snowmobiler veered off the path for an unknown reason and hit a tree, according to Quebec provincial police (SQ).

The man, who was alone on his snowmobile, suffered serious and life-threatening injuries, explained a spokeswoman for the SQ, Béatrice Dorsainville.

The driver was sent to hospital and an investigator will analyze the scene.

— This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on March 17, 2022. 

