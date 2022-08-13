iHeartRadio
Trois-Rivieres man in critical condition after being stabbed

One person is in critical condition after an assault with a weapon occurred Friday night in Trois-Rivières, in Quebec's Mauricie region.

"The police were called to the Trois-Rivières-Ouest sector around 4:45 p.m. The reason for the altercation is still unknown," said a statement from the Trois-Rivières police department.

The victim, whose age was not specified by the police, was seriously injured and was transported to a hospital.

As of Friday evening, little information was being shared by the Trois-Rivières Police Department regarding the assault. An investigation is underway to clarify the circumstances of the events.

Anyone wishing to share information in confidence can do so by calling 819 691-2929, option .7, or on the website at halteaucrime.v3r.net.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 8, 2022.

