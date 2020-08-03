Tropical storm Isaias to reach Quebec Wednesday morning: Environment Canada

MONTREAL -- Tropical storm Isaias will hit Quebec around 9 a.m. on Wednesday in the form of a post-tropical storm, according to Environment Canada’s Hurricane Centre.

Winds will pick up to about 65 kilometres per hour and gradually decrease to 55 once the storm moves on to the Labrador coast, where it will likely hit Thursday morning.

In Quebec, the storm is set to hit the regions of Quebec City, the Eastern Townships, Beauce, Charlevoix, as well as most of the Cote-Nord and the Gaspe peninsula. Northwestern New Brunswick will also likely be hit.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says Isaias is expected to hit South Carolina on Monday night as a Category 1 hurricane, with winds up of up to 120 kilometres per hour – but it’s expected to decrease to tropical storm status by Tuesday morning.

The United States’ National Hurricane Center forecasts Quebec will be spared from the heaviest rains when the post-tropical storm hits the northeastern part of the continent – most of the precipitation will fall on the bordering states of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2020.