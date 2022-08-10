iHeartRadio
Truck, car catch fire after head-on collision in Mauricie

image.jpg

A head-on collision between a truck and a car left one person dead in Lac-aux-Sables, Mauricie Tuesday.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says the incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. on Route 153.

Both vehicles caught fire during the impact, trapping the driver inside his car.

His death was confirmed onsite.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death as officials say it is too early to tell if the man died due to the impact of the collision or his vehicle catching fire.

The truck driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Highway 153 was closed to traffic near Saint-Alphonse Road to allow investigators to canvass the scene.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 10, 2022. 

