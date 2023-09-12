iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Truck dumps white paint all over Montreal highway, stopping traffic


image.jpg

A truck dumped white paint onto a Montreal highway Tuesday morning, created a huge mess and causing a traffic jam.

Watch the video above to see the mess.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m., closing Highway 40 east in Montreal between Cote-Vertu and Cavendish Blvd. during the morning rush hour.

The roadway remained closed for hours as the clean-up crew got to work. Officials from Transport Quebec  announced at 4 p.m. that the road had reopened to traffic.
 

#A40 est (Transcanadienne) avant Cavendish // déversement de peinture �� // MTMD en direction

— Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) September 12, 2023


 

 
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*