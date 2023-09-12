Truck dumps white paint all over Montreal highway, stopping traffic

A truck dumped white paint onto a Montreal highway Tuesday morning, created a huge mess and causing a traffic jam.

Watch the video above to see the mess.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m., closing Highway 40 east in Montreal between Cote-Vertu and Cavendish Blvd. during the morning rush hour.

The roadway remained closed for hours as the clean-up crew got to work. Officials from Transport Quebec announced at 4 p.m. that the road had reopened to traffic.



