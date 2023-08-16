iHeartRadio
Truck overturns on Highway 40 and 15 junction, causes massive delays Wednesday morning


A semi-trailer crashed on the on-ramp from the Decarie Expressway (A-15) to the Metropolitaine Highway (A-40) on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Scott Prouse/CTV News)

A normally busy highway junction north of Montreal was disrupted on Wednesday morning by an accident involving a truck.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reports that the truck overturned on the ramp from the Decarie Expressway (A-15) to the TransCanada Highway (A-40) west.

Part of the vehicle's load spilled onto the highway.

Police report that the truck driver suffered only minor injuries, but had to be taken to hospital.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., the SQ announced that the clearing of the lanes and the towing of the crashed truck would not allow traffic to resume as normal before lunchtime.

Montreal police (SPVM) were called in to ensure the safe movement of vehicles on the local road network in the morning, particularly on Marcel-Laurin Boulevard in the borough of Saint-Laurent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 16, 2023. 

