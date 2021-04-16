Trucks with megaphones will encourage Montrealers to get vaccinated this weekend, minister says

In a bid to get more residents vaccinated, Quebec’s health minister said Friday trucks with megaphones will be driving around certain Montreal neighbourhoods this weekend encouraging people to get their shot.

The trucks will target the West Island and Cote-des-Neiges areas with announcements in several languages, Minister Christian Dube said in a tweet.

He also announced that more than 20,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be available with or without an appointment.

That specific vaccine is available to all Quebecers who are 55 and older, though the minister hinted even more people could soon be eligible to get the shot.

“We are awaiting the public health decision to extend the age of AZ administration,” Dube said in a subsequent Twitter post on Friday.

Other vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are eligible to older groups.

While the province recently reached a milestone Thursday of administering a first shot of 25 per cent of Quebec’s population, the roll-out hasn’t been going smoothly for some people in certain priority groups.

Cancer patients have said they were unable to book an appointment even though they are eligible. A pregnant Montreal woman also told CTV News she was refused a vaccine when she sat down at a vaccination site in late March even though she is eligible.

