iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Trudeau and Legault to meet in Montreal on Tuesday


image.jpg

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier François Legault will meet Tuesday in Montreal, after their important meeting was cancelled Friday due to the snowstorm that hit Quebec and Ontario.

"The meeting with the prime minister and his counterpart will take place tomorrow (Tuesday). The purpose of this meeting is to work on our common priorities such as the cost of living, health, the promotion of French, infrastructure investments and the labour shortage,'' Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, press secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said Monday.

Vaillancourt had said on Friday that Trudeau had not been able to travel to Montreal, while indicating that the two men had nevertheless been able to talk on the phone and discuss several topics, including the COP15 on biodiversity and immigration.

On immigration, in an interview last week with The Canadian Press, Trudeau said that Quebec had the capacity to take in up to 112,000 immigrants, a statement that was criticized by the Legault government.

Trudeau had to clarify his remarks later, saying he had not wanted to propose figures for Quebec.

With respect to health care, Quebec, along with the other Canadian provinces, has been arguing for years for a substantial increase in federal transfers.

The Trudeau government has said it would increase them on the condition that the provinces and territories collaborate on a national health data sharing system. However, Legault is waiting for a concrete offer from the federal government.

The two premiers met last month on the sidelines of the Francophonie Summit in Djerba, Tunisia.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 19, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*