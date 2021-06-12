Trudeau, Biden talk reopening Canada-U.S. border at G7 summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden talked about the border between their two countries today while both are in England for an international leaders' summit.

A Canadian official speaking on the condition of anonymity says the pair talked about the issue on the side of another session with G7 leaders.

The land border between the two countries has been closed to non-essential travel for more than a year as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As more people get vaccinated against the virus, both governments are facing questions as to how long the border will stay closed and whether more people will be allowed to cross this summer.

The official says Biden and Trudeau had a brief conversation where they discussed steps their countries are considering for a cautious reopening.

The summit marks the first time the leaders have been able to meet in person since Biden took office after winning last fall's U.S. presidential election.

The official says he and Trudeau also spoke about the arbitrary detention of two Canadian citizens in China.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2021.