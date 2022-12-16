iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal meeting between prime minister and Quebec premier snowed out


Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers an address at the Laurier Club Holiday Event, an event for supporters of the Liberal Party of Canada, in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A snowstorm forced the cancellation of a meeting scheduled today in Montreal between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Francois Legault.

The leaders were supposed to discuss issues on which the two diverge, such as health transfers and immigration.

A Trudeau spokesperson says the two men would instead speak over the phone and an in-person meeting would occur at a later date.

Legault and other premiers have been calling for a substantial increase in federal transfers for health care, and Ottawa has suggested it would do so only under certain conditions, including that provinces and territories share health data.

On immigration, Trudeau told The Canadian Press this week that Quebec has the capacity to welcome up to 112,000 immigrants per year, while Legault has maintained that 50,000 is the most the province can accept.

Trudeau later clarified that he had not wanted to propose an annual immigration figure to the province.

 - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 16, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*