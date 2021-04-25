Trudeau says childcare program payments to Quebec will be mostly unconditional

Billions of dollars that the federal government will pay to Quebec in connection with a new federal childcare program will not come with many conditions, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On Sunday, Trudeau appeared on the popular talk show 'Tout le Monde en Parle,' where he said the new national program was inspired by Quebec's affordable, subsidized daycare system. He told the hosts that “it's not the federal government who is going to tell Quebec how to spend on daycare centres and on families.”

When asked to clarify his position on a lack of conditions to the money, such as whether it could be used for healthcare instead, Trudeau said discussions “will take place with the Quebec government.”

“There is always room for more investment in childcare, but we're not going to say that and certainly not all of it,” he said.

The national childcare program was announced on Monday as part of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's budget.

As Quebec already has a network in place, it will receive financial compensation, though exactly how much is not yet known.

On Tuesday, Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said a transfer of $6 billion over five years is possible and “for sure, will be unconditional.”