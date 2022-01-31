Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

By Rachel Aiello

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning.

Speaking during an outdoor press conference, maskless, Trudeau said he feels well and “has no symptoms,” and will continue to work remotely this week, following public health guidance.

He has been in isolation since Thursday, after one of his children tested positive for the virus. A second of his three children is now also positive, he said.

“It's a challenge that my family and I are facing, but there's nothing unusual or special about it. It's a challenge too many Canadians, and people around the world, know all too well,” he said.

Shortly after learning of this exposure on Wednesday night, the prime minister said he had tested negative on a rapid antigen test.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind Canadians to please get vaccinated,” he said. Trudeau is fully vaccinated and received a COVID-19 booster shot on Jan. 4.