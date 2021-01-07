iHeartRadio
Trump finally faces reality - amid talk of early ouster

Donald Trump (7)

With 13 days left in his term, President Donald Trump has finally bent to reality, acknowledging his electoral defeat amid growing talk in Washington of trying to force him from office early. 

His statement came at the end of a day when the cornered president stayed out of sight in the White House, silenced on some of his favourite internet lines of communication, while watching the resignations of several top aides, including two Cabinet secretaries. 

As officials sifted through the aftermath of the pro-Trump mob's siege of the U.S. Capitol, there was growing discussion Thursday of impeaching him a second time or invoking the 25th Amendment to oust him from the Oval Office.

Trump, who had repeatedly refused to concede the election, did so in a late Thursday video from the White House vowing a "seamless transition of power."

