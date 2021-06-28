Trumpet player who rallied Habs fans through two Stanley Cups primed for a third

A former Club Med entertainer who rallied the fans at Habs games during their last two playoff runs is back in action and ready to trumpet the team on.

In a quiet corner of Beaconsfield on Montreal's West Island, you can't miss the blaring sound familiar to so many Habs fans from years gone by.

The sound is coming from the horn of Kid Mercury, who lit up the Montreal Forum as far back as the 1986 Stanley Cup run anchored by rookie goalie Patrick Roy.

"This is the polar bear float I got to sit on during the entire Stanley Cup parade. That’s during our 23rd cup," he said pointing to a photo from '86.

He was back blasting the brass during the Canadiens' 1993 Cup run, and he feels imbued with a certain superpower that tips the outcome of games.

"See I zap a player, usually only in overtime," he said. "I put the horns together, and then WHOOMP! That player will get some of the power."

He can even cite an example or two.

"It actually worked with (Eric) Desjardins," he said. "I zapped him halfway through the game, and that’s when he scored the hat trick. There were witnesses. So hopefully it’ll work again… if needed!"

You can also ask him about his conch shell, and the ghosts of Canadiens past.

"Well, it’s not really a ghost whisperer. It’s a ghost waker-upper," said Kid Mercury. "So before every game at the Forum I would go take my conch and… BRRRP! BRRRRP! BRRRRP!"

The only thing he won't answer is what his real name is.

"Come on!" he said. "Would Superman tell you he’s Clark Kent? GO HABS GO!"