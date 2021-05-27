Tunnel connecting Vendome Metro to Montreal hospital set to open Monday

Starting Monday, Montreal transit users will have an easier time getting to the hospital from Vendôme Metro via a tunnel.

Quebec Minister of Transport Chantal Rouleau announced Thursday that the multimodal hub between the Metro station and the McGill University Health Centre's (MUHC) Glen Site will improve transport for those with mobility issues and make the connection between the Metro, the Exo commuter train and the hospital more efficient.

"Our government is delighted with the completion of this important mobility and accessibility project," said Rouleau. "The current improvements to the Vendôme station, which was inaugurated 40 years ago, are a testament to the government's commitment to supporting transit authorities in the modernization of their facilities and the development of their network, all from a sustainable mobility perspective."

The Quebec government announced it would spend $110 million for the STM to build a second multimodal hub at the Vendôme Metro in 2015 to accommodate increased ridership due to the station's proximity to the new MUHC site.

The improvements add elevators to the Exo station in addition to the pedestrian tunnel between the Metro and the hospital.

STM chairman of the board of directors Philippe Schnobb highlighted some of the complications crews had to overcome to complete the transit hub.

"In particular, the pushing of the tunnel under the Canadian Pacific railroad tracks, which was a real headache, but which went off without a hitch," said Schnobb. "This technical feat, achieved in less than 60 hours using the self-drilling technique, was a Canadian first."