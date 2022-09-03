Turcot and Saint-Pierre Interchange roadwork will result in Montreal highway closures

Construction in and around Montreal in the Turcot and Saint-Pierre interchanges and other areas will result in road closures throughout the Labour Day long weekend.

It is best to avoid the following areas.

THE VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (R-136)

The following closure will be in effect until Tuesday at 5 a.m.:

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) eastbound, between the Turcot interchange and the Notre-Dame and de la Cathédrale entrances, in the Ville-Marie tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures:

In the Turcot interchange, the three ramps leading from A-15 north, A-20 east and A-15 south (Decarie Expressway) to R-136 east (downtown).

The Pullman Blvd. entrance.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

The following closure is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:

In the interchange, the Route-138 east ramp (from Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Highway 20 East / Downtown.

Night closure in effect:

Route-138 East between Clément St. and the interchange.

In the event of inclement weather or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.info for current and upcoming network closures.