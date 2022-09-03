iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Turcot and Saint-Pierre Interchange roadwork will result in Montreal highway closures

Road closure in Montreal. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Construction in and around Montreal in the Turcot and Saint-Pierre interchanges and other areas will result in road closures throughout the Labour Day long weekend.

It is best to avoid the following areas.

THE VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (R-136)

The following closure will be in effect until Tuesday at 5 a.m.:

  • The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) eastbound, between the Turcot interchange and the Notre-Dame and de la Cathédrale entrances, in the Ville-Marie tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures:

  • In the Turcot interchange, the three ramps leading from A-15 north, A-20 east and A-15 south (Decarie Expressway) to R-136 east (downtown).
  • The Pullman Blvd. entrance.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

The following closure is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:

  • In the interchange, the Route-138 east ramp (from Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Highway 20 East / Downtown.

Night closure in effect:

  • Route-138 East between Clément St. and the interchange.

In the event of inclement weather or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.info for current and upcoming network closures. 

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*