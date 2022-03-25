TVA anchor Pierre Bruneau announces his retirement

After 46 years as an anchor at TVA, Pierre Bruneau announced during the 5 p.m. newscast on Thursday that he will retire on June 16.

He told viewers that he was ready to live a well-considered retirement with his loved ones.

"Closing the end of a chapter is always unsettling, even if there are great things ahead. I have been fortunate to accompany Quebecers through some of the most significant moments in current events," he said.

Bruneau nevertheless indicated that "the transition to this new stage of my life will be smooth as I will be back this fall during the provincial election campaign."

TVA did not specify what his other role will be during the election campaign.

Bruneau began his career in 1972 at CFDA radio in Victoriaville, followed by CJTR Trois-Rivières, before coming to work at CKAC Montreal from 1973 to 1980. He joined TVA -- then Télé-Métropole -- in 1976 as news anchor.

During his career, he was at the helm of TVA midi as well as LCN and TVA's late afternoon newscasts. He has won 23 Artis trophies as best news anchor.

Pierre Karl Péladeau, interim president and CEO of TVA Group, said Bruneau was an "exceptional man" adding "thank you for your passion and professionalism, you have taken TVA's news service to new heights," he said in a statement.

Despite his retirement, Bruneau will continue his role as a director and spokesperson for the Charles-Bruneau Foundation, which works to develop projects to make life easier for children with cancer.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 24, 2022.