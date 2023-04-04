Twelve environmental groups join forces to protect Monteregien Hills

Twelve environmental organizations have formed a common front to protect the Monteregie Hills.

On Tuesday, the newly formed Coalition of Monteregie Hills said it will fight to protect the 11 hills spanning 250 kilometres between the Laurentians and the Appalachians, including the hundreds of species that live there.

"For Mont-Saint-Hilaire and all the Monteregien Hills, I want them to be recognized, protected and connected to one another," said Genvieve Poirier-Ghys with Connexion Nature.

The organizations have created conservation plans for each hill and an overview for the region.

"The Monteregian Hills are much more important than just at the local level, so by getting together, they want to inform the public, the government and the municipalities that these hills have an important role in maintaining biodiversity in southern Quebec," said biologist and botanist Louise Garrett.

Flora and fauna in the area migrate, so the groups must work together at each site to preserve them. And each mountain has unique facets. Mont Saint-Hilaire has a quarry and a nature reserve, for example.

"We have more than 300,000 visitors a year that come and hike, and we have to do some different conservation projects to either acquire the land, protect it for perpetuity and also do some projects for invasive species," said Poirier-Ghys.

Invasive species, urban encroachment and climate change are some variables the coalition spotlights in its conservation plans.

"If we're able to create buffer zones and corridors around the mountain, it will help conserve the mountain itself and the wildlife and flora and fauna on the mountain," said Bryan Osbourne with the Mont-Saint-Bruno Foundation.