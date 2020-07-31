Twitter permanently bans former KKK leader David Duke
Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has been banned from Twitter for breaking the social media platform's site's rules forbidding hate speech.
The company said Friday that Duke's account "has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct."
It didn't specify what exactly Duke posted that triggered the ban, but its policy on hateful conduct prohibits promoting violence or threatening attacks against people based on religious affiliation, race and ethnic origin.
Twitter said the ban was in line with its recently updated policy aimed at cutting down on harmful links. Under the new rules, the company may suspend accounts dedicated to sharing hateful content or that try to get around its blocks on sharing links to the material.
Duke was the leader of the white supremacist KKK from 1974 to 1978.
Latest Audio
-
Bill Brownstein: Jim Gaffigan is PrimedThe Montreal Gazette's Bill Brownstein joins the show to talk Jim Gaffigan, Alan Parker and the passing of Wilfred Brimley
-
Sunday morning house call with Dr. Chris LabosDr. Christopher Labos joins Weekends with Ken to answer all of your questions about COVID19
-
Dino Mazzone: Mike Ward in the headlines againAttorney Dino Mazzone joins the show to talk about the latest news from a legal perspective