iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Two arrested after a series of fires including one at a Buddhist Temple

Jacob Cote, 18, and Mathieu Mongeau, 21, were arrested and charged after a series of fires including one at a Buddhist Temple in Laval. SOURCE: SPL

Two young men have been arrested in connection with multiple fires set a week ago in Laval, including one at a Buddhist temple that was set while monks were inside.

Laval police (SPL) said in a news release Tuesday that officers have arrested Jacob Cote, 18, and Mathieu Mongeau, 21, after five fires were set Sept. 28.

"A call was made to 911 concerning a fire that was raging inside a garbage container in the parking lot of a business located on Dagenais Blvd. West," the SPL said in a release. "Four other fires were declared simultaneously in the Fabreville sector."

������������������ ������������������: ������������������������ ���� ����������������
Le SPL désire informer la population que deux suspects reliés à des événements d'incendies multiples survenus le 28 septembre dernier ont été arrêtés.
➡ ����́���������� :https://t.co/nlvR1pypp2 pic.twitter.com/Ex5RAT1M4r

— Police Laval (@policelaval) October 5, 2021

Five monks were inside the Societe bouddhique Laotienne when the side door and a chair outside the building were burnt in one of the other fires. Other fires included another dumpster and a tire fire.

Cote and Mongeau appeared in the Laval courthouse Sept. 29 on arson charges and remain in custody.

They will be back in court this week. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error