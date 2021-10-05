Two arrested after a series of fires including one at a Buddhist Temple

Two young men have been arrested in connection with multiple fires set a week ago in Laval, including one at a Buddhist temple that was set while monks were inside.

Laval police (SPL) said in a news release Tuesday that officers have arrested Jacob Cote, 18, and Mathieu Mongeau, 21, after five fires were set Sept. 28.

"A call was made to 911 concerning a fire that was raging inside a garbage container in the parking lot of a business located on Dagenais Blvd. West," the SPL said in a release. "Four other fires were declared simultaneously in the Fabreville sector."

Five monks were inside the Societe bouddhique Laotienne when the side door and a chair outside the building were burnt in one of the other fires. Other fires included another dumpster and a tire fire.

Cote and Mongeau appeared in the Laval courthouse Sept. 29 on arson charges and remain in custody.

They will be back in court this week.