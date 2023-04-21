iHeartRadio
Two arrested on Montreal's South Shore after shots fired between vehicles


Longueuil police

Police on Montreal's South Shore in Longueuil (SPAL) have arrested two suspects after a shooting Friday morning between two vehicles.

Police report that around 6 a.m., a 911 call reported shots on Daniel Street near Chambly Road in Old Longueuil.

Nearby homes were evacuated in the residential neighbourhood.

Two individuals were arrested on the scene.

There were no reports of injuries, but shell casings were found on the ground.

An investigation is ongoing.

