Two arrested, three suspects still at large in Longueuil jewel theft

The investigation by the Longueuil police for a jewel theft dating back to January has progressed over the past few days.

The theft left a 77-year-old man with permanent injuries after he was attacked by the suspects.

Nearly six months after the event – which took place near a mall – Longueuil police have arrested two people: a 40-year-old woman on July 16 in Longueuil, and a 40-year-old man on July 23 in Mississauga, Ont.

Both are facing charges related to robbery, conspiracy and pointing a gun. They are known to police for similar crimes that may link them to an organized group.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three other suspects connected to the theft, dating back to Jan. 25. All three suspects – two men and one woman – are aged between 25 and 30 and have brown hair. They wore dark coats at the time.

The event took place around 4 p.m. in a parking lot near the mall at 1401 Ch. de Chambly.

The elderly man was attacked near his car, and police have reason to believe the suspects may have been armed. The man was in shock when first responders arrived and was taken to hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2020.