Two Bloc MPs are latest of several Quebec politicians to test positive for COVID-19

Bloc Québécois deputy leader Christine Normandin and her fellow Bloc MP Kristina Michaud, who represents Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapedia, have both tested positive for COVID-19.

They're the latest of several Quebec politicians to test positive over the last week as the province's Omicron wave reaches new heights, with 6,000 cases expected to be announced Wednesday, according to CTV's sources.

According to two press releases sent on Tuesday, the two Bloc members got their positive results from rapid screening tests.

Michaud and Normandin placed themselves in isolation in their homes, in accordance with the instructions of Quebec public health, and they're awaiting the results of PCR tests.

On Monday, Quebec Liberal MP and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly tested positive, announcing it on Twitter.

The same day, Quebec forestry and wildlife minister Pierre Dufour did as well.

"After being in contact with someone positive for COVID-19, I went to get tested and the result turned out positive," wrote Dufour in a tweet.

"I will therefore remain in isolation and I will follow public health instructions. I am doing well despite a few symptoms."

Dufour's portfolio also includes provincial parks. He represents Abitibi East.

Quebec provincial education minister Jean-François Roberge tested positive last week, while Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced her positive result over the weekend.

Quebec's overall positivity rate is now over 10 per cent, meaning that more than one in 10 of all COVID-19 tests in the province are coming back positive.

--With files from The Canadian Press