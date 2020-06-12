Two bodies discovered in Ormstown home
MONTREAL -- Quebec police were called to an Ormstown home on Thursday evening after a loved one discovered the bodies of a man and a woman in their 70s.
The man was declared dead on scene but the woman, who appeared to show no vital signs, was transported to hospital and later declared dead early Friday morning, police said.
Police arrived at the home on Lower Concession Rd. around 7:45 p.m. and established a perimeter around the area. Investigators from the force's major crimes unit are on scene.
It's too soon to make assumptions, police say, but they're calling the events "suspicious."
“We might have a bit more information this morning,” said SQ spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp. "The investigation is ongoing."
Katelyn Thomas
CTV News Montreal Digital Reporter
Latest Audio
-
Dr. Chris Labos: How do you feel about mandatory masks?Dr. Christopher Labos joins Tracey McKee on Weekends with Ken to answer questions about Covid19
-
The West Island Takes a KneeKathleen McAdams organized an event to take a knee in solidarity against police brutality in the West Island. She joins Tracey McKee to give us the story
-