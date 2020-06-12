Two bodies discovered in Ormstown home

MONTREAL -- Quebec police were called to an Ormstown home on Thursday evening after a loved one discovered the bodies of a man and a woman in their 70s.

The man was declared dead on scene but the woman, who appeared to show no vital signs, was transported to hospital and later declared dead early Friday morning, police said.

Police arrived at the home on Lower Concession Rd. around 7:45 p.m. and established a perimeter around the area. Investigators from the force's major crimes unit are on scene.

It's too soon to make assumptions, police say, but they're calling the events "suspicious."

“We might have a bit more information this morning,” said SQ spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp. "The investigation is ongoing."

Katelyn Thomas

CTV News Montreal Digital Reporter

