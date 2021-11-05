iHeartRadio
Two bodies, man and woman, found inside apartment in Montreal's Plateau

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

According to the force, a 911 call was placed at 3:15 a.m. Friday about the incident, on Saint-Urbain Street and Fairmount Avenue.

"Police located a first victim and when they were inside the apartment, they found a second one," explained Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson for Montreal police. "There were marks of violence on both the victims."

Comtois notes the deaths of the two people, a woman and a man in their 30s, were pronounced onsite.

A perimeter has been established and investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

"For now, multiple theories are being studied," Comtois added.

