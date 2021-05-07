Two busloads of protesters who came to Montreal's Olympic Stadium may have been exposed to COVID-19

MONTREAL -- Two busloads of protesters who descended on Montreal's Olympic Stadium on Sunday to protest ongoing restrictions imposed by public health bodies may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health and social services body in the Quebec Chaudiere-Appalaches region near Quebec City said Friday that it is possible some bus passengers heading to the Olympic Stadium on May 1 to participate in the major demonstration tested positive for the virus.

"The Public Health Department invites those concerned to get tested and to isolate themselves if necessary in case of symptoms," the CISSS de Chaudiere-Appalaches said in a news release.

Organizers in the Beauce region arranged the bus that departed in the Saint-Nicolas district of Levis, and took 48 people in two buses to the rotest, the CISSS said.

Montreal police (SPVM) handed out 28 infractions to those not following health guidelines during the protest.