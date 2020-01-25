Two Canadians nab silvers at X-Games in Aspen
Quebecer Laurie Blouin won the silver medal in the women's snowboard slopestyle event at the X Games on Saturday.
Blouin, of Stoneham, was beaten only by American Jamie Anderson. Japan's Kokomo Murase completed the podium.
A little later in the men's ski slopestyle event, Ontario's Evan McEachran also won silver.
American Colby Stevenson took the top spot on the podium, while Swiss Fabrian Bosch took the bronze.
Alex Beaulieu-Marchand of Quebec City settled for fifth place. Beaulieu-Marchand also took fifth place on Friday during the Big Air event.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2020.
