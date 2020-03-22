Two confirmed COVID-19 cases, six under investigation at Sherbrooke Seniors' residence

Estrie's public health director is urging residents of a Sherbrooke seniors' residence to respect precautionary measures put in place due to COVID-19.

As of Sunday two cases of the virus had been confirmed in the Residences Soleil-Manoir Sherbrooke and another six were under investigation.

The son of a resident is said to have transmitted the disease to his mother, who is one of 400 residents.

Nurses are currently screening residents for symptoms.

“As soon as they were informed, public health officials dispatched an infection prevention and control nurse to support the residence in strengthening its prevention measures, as well as another who is screening residents who present symptoms,” said the CIUSSS de l'Estrie in a statement. “Social workers are also on site.”

Residence staff are being screened for COVID-19 at Sherbrooke's Hotel-Dieu test center. Police were dispatched to the residence to ensure residents remain inside.