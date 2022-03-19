iHeartRadio
Two construction workers struck by pickup truck with co-worker at the wheel

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A construction worker is in critical condition after being struck by a co-worker on Highway 25 North in Montreal.

The accident occurred around 5:15 a.m. Saturday near the Sherbrooke St. exit.

“We are talking about an employee in a pickup truck who reversed and hit two of his colleagues, who were doing marking work,” said Sgt. Marythé Bolduc, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

One of the two men, age 37, is in critical condition. The other man suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was also transported to hospital to be treated for nervous shock.

The Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) will investigate this work accident.

The SQ is also conducting its own investigation.

“This morning, collision reconstructionists from the Sûreté du Québec were on site along with investigators from the SQ to clarify the circumstances surrounding this work accident,” said Bolduc.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on March 19, 2022.  

