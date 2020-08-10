iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Two-day heat warning issued for Montreal and surrounding areas

Seven-year-old Samuel Bedard from Quebec City runs through a water fountain as he beats the heat during a heatwave in Montreal. (FILE: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Yet another heat warning has been issued for the Montreal area – this one predicted to last until Tuesday evening.

A warm, humid air mass will settle over the southern part of the province Monday and Tuesday, Environment Canada warns. Humidex values are expected to approach 40 degrees Celsius on Monday and slightly exceed 40 on Tuesday. On Tuesday evening, the heat is expected to be rained out. 

The warning is in effect for the Chateauguay – La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil – Varennes and Montreal island areas. 

Heat warnings are issued when there’s an increased risk of suffering from heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke and exhaustion. 

Environment Canada is reminding everyone to stay hydrated by drinking water before feeling thirsty, and to stay in a cool place, if at all possible.

Over the course of a summer characterized by heat waves, the City of Montreal compiled a list of ways for residents to keep cool

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

CJAD contact information

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*