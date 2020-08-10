Two-day heat warning issued for Montreal and surrounding areas

Yet another heat warning has been issued for the Montreal area – this one predicted to last until Tuesday evening.

A warm, humid air mass will settle over the southern part of the province Monday and Tuesday, Environment Canada warns. Humidex values are expected to approach 40 degrees Celsius on Monday and slightly exceed 40 on Tuesday. On Tuesday evening, the heat is expected to be rained out.

The warning is in effect for the Chateauguay – La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil – Varennes and Montreal island areas.

Heat warnings are issued when there’s an increased risk of suffering from heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke and exhaustion.

Environment Canada is reminding everyone to stay hydrated by drinking water before feeling thirsty, and to stay in a cool place, if at all possible.

Over the course of a summer characterized by heat waves, the City of Montreal compiled a list of ways for residents to keep cool.