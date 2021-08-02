3 dead, 2 injured after gunshots fired at apartment building in Riviere-des-Prairies

Three people are dead and two others are injured after gunshots were fired towards a residential building in Montreal's east end.

Montreal police (SPVM) responded to multiple calls at 7 p.m. about the gunfire, on Perras Boulevard near 54th Avenue in the borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles.

One of the victims was reported dead at 9:30 p.m. Monday; a second succumbed to their injuries just before midnight and the third was confirmed passed early Tuesday morning.

"We are still waiting for the health conditions of the two other victims," Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque said.

(Image courtesy of Antoinette Delli Compagni)

RDP borough Mayor Caroline Bourgeois took to social media shortly after the incident to say she and her team are working with Montreal police.

"All efforts are being made to restore calm to the area, it is our priority," she insisted.

Quebec Premier François Legault took to Twitter Tuesday morning to send his condolences to the victims' families, adding "we will protect Montrealers and Quebecers."

Investigators are on the scene to determine the events leading to the gunfire. Police are asking people to avoid the area.